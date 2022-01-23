FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

