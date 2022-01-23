FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.44 million and a PE ratio of 348.85. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

