FY2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after purchasing an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 562,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

