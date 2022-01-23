FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Raised by Analyst

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($3.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.42). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $84,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

