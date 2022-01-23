FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novozymes A/S Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVZMY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

