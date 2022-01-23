FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NOVA stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

