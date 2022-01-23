FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SCHN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

