Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 425 ($5.80) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($6.00) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 439.13 ($5.99).

GLEN opened at GBX 410.05 ($5.59) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 219.70 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 423.30 ($5.78). The company has a market cap of £54.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

