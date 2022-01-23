Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on February 1st

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. Glenville Bank has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

