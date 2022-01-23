Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on February 1st

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. Glenville Bank has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
About Glenville Bank
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Glenville Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenville Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.