Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,292.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

