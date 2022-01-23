Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global-e Online traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.60. 4,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,870,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

