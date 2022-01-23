Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77.

