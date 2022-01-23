Glovista Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CHIX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Global X China Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

