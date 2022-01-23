Glovista Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 93,009 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF makes up 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.