GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.50.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

