GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $510.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNNDY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

