Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 10.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 98.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

