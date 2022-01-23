Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF cut Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,407. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.11 million and a PE ratio of -45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.80.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

