Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 287,950 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,950 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $129,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

BX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

