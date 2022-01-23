Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $117,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 580,281 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of WES opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

