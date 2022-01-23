Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 360.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $120,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

