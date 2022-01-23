Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $113.30 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,024,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $153,043,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $87,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

