Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,175 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $132,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

