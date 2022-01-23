Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The stock has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

