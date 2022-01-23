GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $383.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.92 million and the highest is $384.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,184,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.