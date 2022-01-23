Govi (GOVI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $488,200.00

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Govi has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $488,200.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

