Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

