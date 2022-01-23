Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.