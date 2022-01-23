Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

NYSE CCK opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.