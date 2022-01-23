Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

