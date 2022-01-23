Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $14.05 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

