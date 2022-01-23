Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hilltop by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hilltop by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.