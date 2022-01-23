Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 41,900 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.84.

Shares of ON opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

