Graviton Market Capitalization Achieves $7.16 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $52,037.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

