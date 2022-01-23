Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 51522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

GPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$122.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 EPS for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.