Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 3.2% Higher

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.95. 7,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

