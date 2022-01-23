Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 3.2% Higher

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.95. 7,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
