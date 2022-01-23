Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,540 shares of company stock worth $323,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.