Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0828 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $39.33 million and $1.47 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,144,045 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

