Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

HARP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of HARP opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 488,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

