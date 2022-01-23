Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.
HARP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of HARP opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 488,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
