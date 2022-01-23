Hartline Investment Corp Has $46.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,705 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.