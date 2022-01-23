HC Wainwright Cuts electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $2.75

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.