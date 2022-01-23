HC Wainwright Cuts electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $2.75

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 38.3% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

