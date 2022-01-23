HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE HCI opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,920,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

