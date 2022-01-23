HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 87,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

