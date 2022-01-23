Head to Head Analysis: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Olaplex $282.25 million 43.81 $39.28 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Digital Solutions and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 82.01%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Olaplex beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.