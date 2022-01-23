Head to Head Comparison: Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) vs. Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Nabtesco 24.56% 29.14% 15.58%

Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of -2.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Nabtesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.36 $192.74 million $5.52 5.26

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volta Inc – Class A and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.60%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nabtesco beats Volta Inc – Class A on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery. The Transport Solutions segment covers the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of brake devices for railway vehicles, automatic door devices, connection devices, safety equipment, aircraft parts, brake devices for automobiles, drive control devices, safety devices, marine control devices, and fire extinguishers. The Accessibility Solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and repair of the parts of automatic door devices for buildings and general industries, smoke exhaust equipment, platform safety equipment, welfare and care equipment and other general industrial machines. The Others segment pertains to the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of packaging machines, machine tools, forging machines, textile machines

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.