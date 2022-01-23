Head-To-Head Review: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab currently has a consensus price target of 18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Stable Road Acquisition has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.02%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Risk and Volatility

RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its stock price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57%

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

