Head to Head Survey: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $129.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 51.14%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.46 $872.73 million $2.04 56.10 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Properties beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

