Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

