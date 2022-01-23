Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.