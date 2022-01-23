Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2,968.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $226.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.51. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

